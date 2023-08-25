Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.55

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.55 and last traded at $54.55, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 11th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

Further Reading

