Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.15

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 2930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.
About Mitsui Fudosan
Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.
