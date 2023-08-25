Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Stock Price Down 20%

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Free Report) was down 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 517,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 120,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Monarch Mining Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

