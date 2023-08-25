MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,775,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,775,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,220 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,571. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $360.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.69. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.