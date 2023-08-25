Montis Financial LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,388,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,987,000 after buying an additional 821,735 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter.

VFH traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

