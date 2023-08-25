Montis Financial LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Montis Financial LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 0.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $4.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.12. The stock had a trading volume of 891,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.91 and its 200 day moving average is $282.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

