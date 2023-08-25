Montis Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Montis Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNP traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.