Montis Financial LLC Sells 3,872 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montis Financial LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $394,184,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. 13,363,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,042,771. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

