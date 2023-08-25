Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 46.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.20. 132,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,825. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.35 and a 200-day moving average of $319.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.