Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,901,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,108,523 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Moody’s worth $1,194,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 46.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.9 %

MCO stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.96. The stock had a trading volume of 99,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,633. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.11.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,854. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

