Morgan Stanley Cuts Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $13.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

PK traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. 779,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,408. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after acquiring an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,439,000 after acquiring an additional 278,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after acquiring an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,001,000 after purchasing an additional 714,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

