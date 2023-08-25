Morgan Stanley Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $137.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of CHH stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $125.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,378. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $136.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.47. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,347,000 after buying an additional 2,018,088 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 3,270.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,951,000 after acquiring an additional 354,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

