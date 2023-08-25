Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Movado Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.15-$2.25 EPS.

Movado Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $26.22 on Friday. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $580.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Movado Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Movado Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Movado Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Movado Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Movado Group

Movado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.