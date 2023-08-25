Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.05%.

Mowi ASA Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS MHGVY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.43. 20,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,483. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

