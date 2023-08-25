Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Update

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MRPLY stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,969. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. Mr Price Group has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Mr Price Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. Mr Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

