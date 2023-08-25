M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,526. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.39.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,175. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.