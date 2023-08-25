M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.36% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $26,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.37. The stock had a trading volume of 176,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,680. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.82.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
