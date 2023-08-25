M&T Bank Corp Has $25.34 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,485 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.12% of Dover worth $25,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dover by 29,600.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.67. The stock had a trading volume of 227,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,730. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

