M&T Bank Corp Has $27.53 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,793 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 534,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,266. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

