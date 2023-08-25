M&T Bank Corp Has $30.51 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,581 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $30,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,461,000 after purchasing an additional 94,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,883,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,669,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,538,000 after buying an additional 321,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,543,000 after buying an additional 1,399,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.59. 2,639,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,048. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 71.56%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

