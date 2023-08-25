M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 518,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $32,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,094,000 after acquiring an additional 524,469 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,032,000 after buying an additional 237,419 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 538,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,872,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.60. 544,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,727. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

