M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,843 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.40% of Old Republic International worth $29,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. 351,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

