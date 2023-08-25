Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) CEO R Andrew Clyde Sells 32,173 Shares

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total transaction of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,729 shares in the company, valued at $53,758,446.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

R Andrew Clyde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Murphy USA alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40.

On Monday, August 21st, R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MUSA stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.65. 312,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,897. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.81. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $323.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.81 and a 200 day moving average of $281.94.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 635.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 238,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,918,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $52,142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 123.3% during the second quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 289,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,055,000 after buying an additional 159,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MUSA

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.