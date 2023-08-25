Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. reduced its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. PennantPark Investment comprises about 0.8% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of PennantPark Investment worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 798,031 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 1,928.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 249,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 237,376 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 386,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 98,981 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 8,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,800.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 8,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,800.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 10,960 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $74,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,133.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 37,825 shares of company stock worth $229,126. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 238,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

