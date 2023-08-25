Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $131,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.34. The stock had a trading volume of 755,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,964. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.81 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

