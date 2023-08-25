Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSSC. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair lowered Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.80.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

NSSC opened at $22.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $833.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.