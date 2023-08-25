National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NHC opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.28. National HealthCare has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $70.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.58 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $128,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 196,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,758.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 85.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

