Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 42,993 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 42,993 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $43,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $276,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 124,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

