Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 15,237 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of VeriSign worth $36,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VeriSign by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total value of $25,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,872.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,294.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total value of $25,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,872.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,410 shares of company stock valued at $8,762,970 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.80. The company had a trading volume of 36,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.42 and a 200 day moving average of $212.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.24 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.