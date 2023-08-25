Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $28.63 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,917 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.20% of Avery Dennison worth $28,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,875,000 after purchasing an additional 81,684 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,997,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,744,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.95. 63,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.08. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $157.28 and a 12 month high of $196.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

