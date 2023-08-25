Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $41.61 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,672 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $41,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after acquiring an additional 316,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,292,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,908,000 after purchasing an additional 640,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,713,000 after buying an additional 2,380,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. 192,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,749. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.