Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 14,356 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $39,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.85. 351,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.40. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $4,014,387.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $4,014,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,221 shares in the company, valued at $9,286,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,223 shares of company stock valued at $15,641,095. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

