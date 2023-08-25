Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 54,767 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,767 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.25% of Entegris worth $31,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.15. 110,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,623. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day moving average is $92.38.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.