Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Waste Management worth $37,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 698.7% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,101,000 after buying an additional 622,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.99. The company had a trading volume of 186,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

