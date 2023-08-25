Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 15,237 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,237 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $29,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. 292,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,702. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.