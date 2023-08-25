Navcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.17 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $16,541.10 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00164992 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00022862 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00027687 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003823 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

