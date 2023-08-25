NBW Capital LLC Acquires 28,084 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,026 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,084 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Associated Banc worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 770,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,369. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

