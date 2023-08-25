NBW Capital LLC Buys 8,863 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.19. The stock had a trading volume of 630,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,517. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.55 and a fifty-two week high of $268.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.34. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

