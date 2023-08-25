NBW Capital LLC Cuts Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,595 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners accounts for 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Western Midstream Partners worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,145 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,445,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,799,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,543 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WES shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.81. 264,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,062. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.73.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.