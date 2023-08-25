NBW Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 44.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco by 6.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 326,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 58.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,041,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,789,000 after purchasing an additional 386,065 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $56.75. 614,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

