NBW Capital LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.3% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,054,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,825. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.