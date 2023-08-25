NBW Capital LLC Lowers Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,119,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream accounts for 2.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 11.7% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 303,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 26.9% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,099,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 233,276 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 333,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 16.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 71,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 525,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,723. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.53.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,596,138.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 540,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,921.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,886.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,609 shares of company stock worth $2,488,014. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

