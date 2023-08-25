NBW Capital LLC Sells 1,714 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.12% of CNX Resources worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 717.7% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

