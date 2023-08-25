NBW Capital LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $256.42. 729,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,452. The company has a market capitalization of $189.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.94. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $294.60.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,769 shares of company stock worth $17,087,272. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

