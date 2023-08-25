Neblio Trading Up 33.4% Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 33.4% against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $75,326.21 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,753,440 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

