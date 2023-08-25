Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Down 10%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 166,631 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 101,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$28.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 62.31, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, yield farming, and liquidity mining with decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and associated ecosystems.

