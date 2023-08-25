NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.65-$5.85 EPS.

NetApp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 80.47% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.05.

Get Our Latest Report on NTAP

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NetApp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.