NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 80.47% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. NetApp updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $75.53 on Friday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $465,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

