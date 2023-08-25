NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTAP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $75.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after buying an additional 147,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NetApp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

