NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Benchmark

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Benchmark from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get NetEase alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NetEase

NetEase Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. NetEase has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $110.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.